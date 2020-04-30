Armenian President discusses coronavirus with Lithuanian counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a video talk today with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the talk the Armenian and Lithuanian Presidents exchanged views on the situation in the two countries caused by the novel coronavirus, as well as the actions taken to prevent and overcome the disease. The officials in particular discussed the measures aimed at eliminating the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The sides highlighted the cooperation of the two countries in fighting the pandemic. In this context President Armen Sarkissian highly valued the humanitarian aid provided by the Lithuanian government to Armenia as an assistance to fighting the coronavirus. President Sarkissian attached importance to Lithuania’s constant support to the Armenia-EU partnership, highlighting new cooperation opportunities within the frames of the Eastern Partnership.

Armen Sarkissian said he is holding regular video talks with his foreign counterparts to get informed what actions are being taken and which ones are the most effective. “In this situation ensuring the protection of hospitals and medical staff is of particular importance”, he said.

The two Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to contribute to the development and further deepening of the Armenian-Lithuanian relations with joint efforts. They stated that the two countries have a serious potential for cooperation both in economic, high-tech, educational and cultural areas.

The Armenian and Lithuanian Presidents agreed to continue exchanging information about the COVID-19 situation and other issues.

