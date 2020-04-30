Deputy PM Avinyan has not resigned – spokesperson denies rumors

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Vahan Hunanyan, spokesman to Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, denies the rumors according to which Avinyan has resigned.

The spokesperson said on Facebook that Tigran Avinyan has not resigned and has no such plans.

“As the media outlets, which are close to fake news, and some users applauding them, continue living in the world of fantasies, try to present what they wish as a reality, I once again want to state that Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant of the State of Emergency Tigran Avinyan has not resigned and doesn’t have any such plans”, Hunanyan said.

Earlier today former staffer at the PM’s administration Gevorg Achemyan announced on Facebook about the resignation of deputy PM Tigran Avinyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan