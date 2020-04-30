Russia’s coronavirus cases grow by 7,099 in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 7,099 over the past day to 106,498 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

By now, 11,619 people have recovered and 1,073 have died, the crisis center said.

“Russia has registered a growth in coronavirus infection cases in 85 regions to 106,399 cases (+7.1%). Some 1,333 people have been discharged over the past day and 11,619 over the entire period. The past day saw 101 fatalities bringing the total death toll from the coronavirus to 1,073”, the crisis center reported.

In all, 2,829 new coronavirus patients (39.9%) are not showing any symptoms.

