Armenia introduces new coronavirus relief measure involving environmental protection and agro jobs

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government approved its 15th coronavirus relief measure at the Cabinet meeting today.

Minister of Environment Erik Grigoryan said the purpose of this act is to create temporary jobs in agriculture through solving environmental issues.

He said that people who are facing social issues because of the coronavirus outbreak will be paid for carrying out tree-planting.

“We propose to create riparian forest zones in river valleys at high-altitude areas in the country through local willow species, and widely involve local population in the work, thus creating additional jobs and mitigating the dangers related to the population’s reduction in income,” he said.

The initiative is worth 200,000,000 drams.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan