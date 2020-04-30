Yemen reports first two deaths from coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Two people have died from the novel coronavirus in Yeman, RIA Novosti reports.

Yemen confirmed a total of 6 cases of coronavirus so far.

The first case was recorded in the country on April 10. The patient, however, has already recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan