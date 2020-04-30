Armenia considers home isolation for asymptomatic patients if hospital capacity runs out

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan says they are considering a potential shift in strategy in the coronavirus response as the hospital capacity is nearing its full volume.

“In the event of such development of events, we will probably soon shift to a strategy of not hospitalizing asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases,” he said, presenting the figures from the past 24 hours.

In the past day, the highest number of confirmed daily cases (134) was registered in Armenia.

The number of active cases stand at 1103.

929 people recovered and 32 have died so far.

However, Torosyan said they will try to maximally extend the launch of the new strategy, since it itself contains risks of transmission. “We assume we will be able to carry on for 5-6 days with this pace, although there were many direct contacts in these 134 cases. We have one case which we were always trying to avoid, an infected person participated at a funeral,” Torosyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan