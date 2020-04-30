Emergency Situations Ministry denies involvement in Russia plane seizure, says doesn’t have aircraft

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is denying media reports that the plane seized by authorities in Russia on April 25 belongs to them.

In a statement released on April 30, the ministry said they don’t have a plane at all.

“Mass media, citing Russian sources, are circulating information that the transit plane seized on April 25 in Russia belongs to the Ministry of Emergency Situation. We are informing that the Ministry of Emergency Situation doesn’t have an airplane”, the statement said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan