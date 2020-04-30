94-year-old Armenian woman beats coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A 94-year-old woman in Armenia has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a Yerevan hospital on April 29, the medical center’s director Gevorg Simonyan said on social media.

He said the woman is so far the oldest patient to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Armenia.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan