Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

94-year-old Armenian woman beats coronavirus

94-year-old Armenian woman beats coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A 94-year-old woman in Armenia has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a Yerevan hospital on April 29, the medical center’s director Gevorg Simonyan said on social media.

He said the woman is so far the oldest patient to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Armenia.

Editing and translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration