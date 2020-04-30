LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.36% to $1504.00, copper price up by 0.48% to $5215.00, lead price up by 0.64% to $1641.00, nickel price down by 0.90% to $12209.00, tin price down by 1.13% to $15255.00, zinc price up by 1.70% to $1939.00, molybdenum price up by 1.75% to $19180.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.