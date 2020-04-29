Brawl between Vice Speaker and opposition activist takes place in the street

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia received the alarm call of MP Arman Babajanyan over the incident of attacking National Assembly Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Police Armenia.

‘’Yes, we received such an alarm, and the Police carry out relevant operations’’, the Police said.

Babajanyan wrote on his Facebook page that Simonyan has been attacked.

‘’We all need to sober up, this cannot be continued. I had a phone conversation with Alen. I informed Police Chief Arman Sargsyan about the incident’’, Babajanyan wrote.

Co-founder of Adekvad party Konstantin Ter-Nakalyan posted the photo of the other co-founder of the party Artur Danielyan where it can be seen that Danielyan has blood traces on the face.

‘’Alen Simonyan has attacked Artu Danielyan, who was walking in the street’’, he wrote.

Alen Simonyan informed that he was walking in the street and met some of the activists of Adekvad, one of whom made insulting expressions, after which brawling took place. Simonyan has also light injury at the palate.

