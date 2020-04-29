Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 April

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-20

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 479.52 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.17 drams to 520.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.51 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.64 drams to 595.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 366.82 drams to 26078.5 drams. Silver price down by 0.98 drams to 233.49 drams. Platinum price up by 166.89 drams to 11948.12 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration