Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-20

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 479.52 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.17 drams to 520.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.51 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.64 drams to 595.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 366.82 drams to 26078.5 drams. Silver price down by 0.98 drams to 233.49 drams. Platinum price up by 166.89 drams to 11948.12 drams.