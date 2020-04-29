President-elect of Artsakh meets with Chairman of United Homeland party

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected President of the Republic of Artsakh, leader of the Free Fatherland party, Arayik Harutyunyan met with Chairman of the United Homeland party Samvel Babyan on the sidelines of his political consultation.

“We had a constructive discussion on the possible political cooperation and in this context on the combination of our program provisions. We both highlighted the domestic unity and joint resistance to the current challenges for the peaceful and stable development of Artsakh. We reached an agreement to continue the consultations in the future”, the President-elect of Artsakh said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan