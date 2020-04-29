‘Effective implementation of capital expenditures is our key tool to overcome crisis’ – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation in the government discussing the implementation process of capital programs in the fields of infrastructures and house-building, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan said this year the capital programs are of special importance. “Why it is specifically important this year and what practice we have from the previous years regarding the capital expenditures? The experience of the past years shows that traditionally the capital expenditures in Armenia are under-fulfilled. But if in 2019 we had an unprecedented economic activity, compared to the under-fulfillment of the capital expenditures, this year we are in crisis, and therefore, our main tool to overcome the crisis is the effective implementation of the capital expenditures. We find that this year each under-fulfilled percent of the capital expenditures means non-created jobs, means families which didn’t get salaries, means businessmen who should have got a profit, operated in the context of state expenditures, which in its turn further intensifies the difficult social situation. In this respect we really need to carry out capital expenditures with a special quality and volume”, he said, reminding that most of the capital expenditures is carried out by the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures.

Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan reported that the ministry has been provided with 22 billion 380 million drams from the 2020 state budget for its capital expenditures, 21 billion drams out of which is directed for road construction. It is expected to renovate 250 km long road in the Republic within the frames of these funds. The preparation works are in process and will start on March 5.

Thereafter, deputy chair of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan reported the process of the house-building program in the disaster zone – in Spitak, Vanadzor and Gyumri.

PM Pashinyan tasked to implement all these programs with a large scale and within the set timeframes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan