Armenian Parliament adopts bill on clarifying role of Commandant and status of adopted acts

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted today the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on the Legal Regime of the State of Emergency according to which it is proposed to clarify the role, status of the Commandant and his Office, as well as the nature of acts adopted by the Commandant.

87 MPs voted in favor of the package, 16 voted against and 16 abstained.

The package defined that in case of a decision to declare a state of emergency the prime minister or the deputy PM can act as a Commandant. It also defined that the Commandant, while fulfilling his powers, can adopt acts, as an act adopted respectively by the PM or the deputy PM, including also sub-legislative normative acts. The package also set an opportunity to restrict the person’s right to personal freedom during the state of emergency declared over the epidemic with the goal to prevent it.

According to the package of bills, the Commandant’s Office is created by the decision of the government.

