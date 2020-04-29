Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Iran confirms 1,073 new cases of coronavirus over past day

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,073, bringing the total number of cases to 93,657, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said on Facebook.

80 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 5,957.

2,965 coronavirus infected patients are in serious condition.

The number of recovered people increased by 1,352, raising the total number of recoveries to 73,791.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan






