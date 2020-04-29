Armenian deputy PM participates in EEC Council session in video conference mode

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan is taking part in the session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) via a video conference mode, his Office told Armenpress.

The session agenda includes issues relating to the process of actions aimed at eliminating the barriers in the domestic market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the fulfillment of main directions of the Union’s international activity, as well as the implementation of the plan to form a single electricity market. The session participants will also discuss approving the agenda of the upcoming session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The session will also cover the issue on raising the role of the Eurasian Development Bank in the development and implementation of anti-crisis and stabilization measures.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan