Union of Armenians of Russia supports initiative to establish “Hay Park” in Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan reacted to the idea and initiative of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to establish a “Hay Park”, an all-Armenian park of solidarity and memory in the territory of the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter sent to the Armenian President, the Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia stated that the implementation of this initiative has an important idea and best responds to the historical and state-public agenda of the Armenian people.

“Dear Mr. President,

Both I and the members of the largest national union in Russia – the Union of Armenians of Russia, are ready to support your initiative and will be glad to invest our capacities, knowledge and efforts for implementing it. Undoubtedly, the united work and joint efforts will serve for the further unity of our nation”, Ara Abrahamyan said in the letter.

President Armen Sarkissian recently spoke of his idea to establish a “Hay Park” on the territory of Tsitsernakaberd.

The President said that parks and gardens of Yerevan are its “lungs” and to be able to provide a healthy lifestyle for the public, Armenia needs to have parks, “healthy public lungs.” In this context, President Sarkissian presented his idea of creating a “Hay Park” all-Armenian park. It will begin on the territory of Tsitsernakaberd and stretch for approximately 103 hectares.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan