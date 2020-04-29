Russia coronavirus cases surpass 99,000

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 5,841 to 99,399 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

“A total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 85 Russian regions (up by 6.2%). As many as 1,830 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,286. As many as 972 people have died”, the statement reads.

According to the center, 44.9% of new cases (2,624) have no symptoms.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.