Armenian PM congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on Independence Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on the national day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Israel on the national day of the country – the Independence Day. We highly value the positive development dynamics of the Armenian-Israeli relations and constantly highlight the importance of further deepening and giving a new qualitative level to the partnership with Israel in different areas.

The beginning of the year was marked with the opening of the Embassy of Armenia in Tel Aviv which once again shows that our government is ready to make joint efforts to develop and strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation for the welfare of our countries and peoples. I am confident that the tangible results of the activity of the Embassy will be visible in the nearest future and will contribute to the further strengthening of the friendship between our countries.

I once again congratulate you on the national day, wishing you good health and success, and stability and prosperity to the good people of Israel”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan