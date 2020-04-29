Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Armenian President congratulates Israeli counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Israel Reuven Rivlin on the national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I warmly remember our meeting in the beginning of the year which was a wonderful opportunity to once again talk about the fates and historical commonalities of the Armenian and Jewish peoples. It was an amazing opportunity also to discuss the new prospects on expanding and strengthening the cooperation between our countries. I attach great importance to the direct dialogue and constant cooperation between Armenia and Israel also in the crisis situations, especially today when the whole humanity is trying to overcome the challenges of the pandemic with joint efforts. I am happy that during a recent phone talk with you we touched upon the exchange of experience and information, as well as mutual support on this issue.

I am convinced that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached will give a new quality to the Armenian-Israeli partnering relations for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

