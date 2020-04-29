Coronavirus: France’s oldest doctor, aged 98, continues working through lockdown

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Dr Christian Chenay continues to work in a high-risk environment in France, despite the danger of the coronavirus (COVID-19) for someone of his age, BBC reports.

France’s oldest doctor is still making weekly trips to a retirement home to provide support, and says his decision to keep working is partly down to France’s shortage of local family doctors.

“My wife is terrified I could bring the virus home and she is right. But I can’t just abandon them in the midst of this virus epidemic”, the doctor said.