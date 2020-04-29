Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,932

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,932.

The number of people who recovered from the virus has increased by 34. The total number of recoveries has reached 900.

The death toll is 30.

The active cases are 1000.

In the past days 2 patients have died, who were infected with the coronavirus, but the cause of the death was another disease.

So far, 20,189 people have passed testing.



Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan