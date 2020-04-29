Golden Apricot International Film Festival 2020 to take place on November 1-8

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival will take place on November 1-8, 2020, the GAIFF said in a statement on Facebook.

“During these days, the Golden Apricot team was refraining from making any hasty statements regarding the July 12-19 festival dates, as we were discussing various possible scenarios (from an online festival to postponing until next year) with Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, as well as many Armenian and international festival partners.

As a result of all these discussions and with other backup options in mind, at this moment the "Golden Apricot" team considers it expedient to hold the festival on November 1-8, 2020”, the statement said.

“Let's hope everything goes well. This time we will not meet in July, but we hope to celebrate the Golden Apricot together in November”, filmmaker and founding president of the festival Harutyun Khachatryan said.