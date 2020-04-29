COVID-19 latest updates: UK overtakes Germany in most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 138 thousand 919, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 218,000.

956,064 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 035 thousand 765 confirmed cases). 59,266 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 232,128 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 23,822.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 201,505 cases. 27,359 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 165,911 cases and 23,660 deaths.

UK overtook Germany with most confirmed cases (161,145). 21,678 patients have died in the UK.

Germany has confirmed 159,912 cases and 6,314 deaths.

Turkey confirmed 114,653 cases. The deaths comprise 2,992.

Russia overtook China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirming 93,558 cases. The deaths reached 867.

Iran recorded 92,584 cases. 5,877 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,858 cases. 22 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past one day.

Brazil confirmed 73,235 cases, Canada – 50,026, Belgium – 47,334, the Netherlands – 38,416.

Georgia confirmed 511 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 11,921. The death toll has reached 10 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 11,380. 89 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 5,042 confirmed cases and 359 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 3,440 and that of the deaths is 23. Iraq confirmed 1,928 cases and 90 deaths. 717 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 24. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 43. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan