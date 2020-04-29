LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.10% to $1509.50, copper price up by 0.93% to $5190.00, lead price up by 0.28% to $1630.50, nickel price up by 1.45% to $12320.00, tin price up by 2.58% to $15430.00, zinc price up by 1.73% to $1906.50, molybdenum price stood at $18850.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.