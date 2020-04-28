Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Construction of Iran-Armenia power transmission line will not be stopped

Construction of Iran-Armenia power transmission line will not be stopped

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The program of Iran-Armenia power transmission line is in process despite the coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports IRNA informs that Ambassador of Armenia to Iran Artashes Tumanyan said during an online discussion.

The outbreak of coronavirus had no impact on Iran-Armenia joint projects. He emphasized that Armenia prepares to meet the 60 specialists for the construction of Iran-Armenia power transmission line.

The construction of the 3rd power transmission line will give an opportunity to add the volume of gas-electricity exchange program.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration