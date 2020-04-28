Armenian PM, Iranian President highlight int. and bilateral cooperation against coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, PM Pashinyan congratulated Hassan Rouhani and the entire Iranian people on the occasion of Ramadan.

The interlocutors exchanged information on the situation over coronavirus in their countries and the measures aimed at preventing its spread. They exchanged worlds of condolences for the victims of pandemic and highlighted the necessity of international and bilateral efforts for overcoming this global threat.

The sides expressed satisfaction over the fact that despite the temporary restrictions on communication, the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries continues and highlighted the implementation of future steps in that direction.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan