Coronavirus spread rate nearly the same in recent days – Minister Torosyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Coronavirus spread rate has been nearly the same in the recent days, 3-5%, but it was possible to smooth the growth curve to some extent, ARMENPRESS reports Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’In the recent days the growth rate of the disease is nearly the same, between 3-5%. We have succeeded in smoothing the growth curve to some extent. We managed to gain some extra time and reorder to have a more organized system of the fight against the disease’’, the Minister wrote.

He emphasized that the efforts must be continuous and they have to be united, everyone should have his share of responsibility. The Minister reminded that it’s necessary to preserve social distancing and wash hands more frequently, wear face masks when possible.

‘’Parallel with the easing of the restrictions, we have to demonstrate greater sense of responsibility for preventing the spread of the virus. The easing of the restrictions does not mean that the risk of being infected or infecting someone else have disappeared’’, Torosyan emphasized.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 1867 by 11:00, April 28. Death toll is 30. 866 patients have recovered, there are 971 active cases.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan