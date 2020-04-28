Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-04-20

YEREVAN, 28 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 479.63 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.54 drams to 521.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.49 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.90 drams to 599.11 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 11.89 drams to 26445.32 drams. Silver price down by 1.67 drams to 234.47 drams. Platinum price up by 16.64 drams to 11781.23 drams.