COVID-19 updates: China confirmed just 6 new cases in past one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 083 thousand 464, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 212,000.

934,150 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 010 thousand 507 confirmed cases). 56,803 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 232,128 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 23,822.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 199,414 cases. 26,977 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 165,842 cases and 23,293 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 158,758 cases and 6,126 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 157,149 confirmed cases and 21,092 deaths.

Turkey confirmed 112,261 cases. The deaths comprise 2,900.

Russia overtook China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirming 93,558 cases. The deaths reached 867.

Iran recorded 92,584 cases. 5,877 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,836 cases. 6 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past one day.

Brazil confirmed 67,446 cases, Canada – 48,500, Belgium – 47,334, the Netherlands – 38,416.

Georgia confirmed 511 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 11,921. The death toll has reached 10 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 11,380. 89 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 4,782 confirmed cases and 337 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 3,440 and that of the deaths is 23. Iraq confirmed 1,847 cases and 88 deaths. 717 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 24. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 43. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan