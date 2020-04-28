Composer Vladilen Balyan to be bestowed with title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. People’s Artist of Armenia, Composer Vladilen Balyan will be bestowed with the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan on his 96th anniversary of birth for the great contribution and productive activity in the field of music art, development of culture in Yerevan.

The respective decision was approved unanimously today at the session of the Yerevan City Council.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

