COVID-19: Dental clinics in Armenia can already resume operations

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Dental Clinics in Armenia can already resume operations based on the guideline approved by the January 31, 2020 decree of the ministry of healthcare, the ministry said in a statement.

On the sidelines of the anti-coronavirus measures Armenia’s healthcare ministry has developed a guideline for prevention of the novel coronavirus and organization of safe work in dental clinics in the form of a poster which will be provided to dentists and will be installed in dental clinics.

