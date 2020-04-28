Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

COVID-19: Iran reports 1,112 new cases in past 24 hours

COVID-19: Iran reports 1,112 new cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,112, bringing the total number of cases to 92,584, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

71 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 5,877.

2,983 coronavirus infected patients are in serious condition.

The number of recovered people increased by 1,506, raising the total number of recoveries to 72,439.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration