COVID-19: Iran reports 1,112 new cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 1,112, bringing the total number of cases to 92,584, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

71 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 5,877.

2,983 coronavirus infected patients are in serious condition.

The number of recovered people increased by 1,506, raising the total number of recoveries to 72,439.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

