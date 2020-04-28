WCIT 2019 Armenian team plans to hold its second massive technological conference in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian team of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) got an international recognition thanks to the high organizational work and is planning to hold its second massive technological conference in Moscow, the WCIT 2019 Yerevan organizational team said in a statement.

“WCIT 2019 Yerevan - a special moment for Armenia, an opportunity that focused the world's attention on the long and enduring tradition of innovation and achievement by Armenia and Armenians everywhere.

WCIT 2019 Yerevan was a genuinely consequential and memorable technology conference that made a statement with a scope of its intellectual ambition, the quality of its substance, and mastery of its execution. This became possible with a great team of professionals behind, a true spirit, and a conviction of the mission but most of all, with the enormous efforts and input of Alexander Yesayan, the Chairman of WCIT 2019 Yerevan organizing committee, president of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises of Armenia (UATE) and co-founder of UCom. As a result Armenia set a new standard for technology conferences worldwide”, the statement said.

The Armenian team of WCIT is now in the discussion stage with the city of Moscow to plan and execute its second massive technological conference. More updates will be available soon.

The WCIT 2019 was held in Yerevan, Armenian from October 7 to 9. More than 2500 people from 70 countries attend the Congress.