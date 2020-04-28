Pashinyan urges to get used to living normal life under conditions of coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan urges to get used to living a normal life under the conditions of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking live on Facebook, the PM said the coronavirus crisis may last long.

“Who now can say how long this state of emergency or the regime of this state of emergency may last. Our calculations show that we will be in this coronavirus crisis up to March of the next year. Everyone get prepared that coronavirus will still exist until next March. If we do not get used to living a normal life under the conditions of coronavirus, paying the utility bills, we will have a collapse”, he said.

He added that it is necessary to return to normal life step by step.

Earlier today Pashinyan stated that the current coronavirus-related restrictions across the country will be reduced in the next 10 days.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Armenia’s government on March 16 declared a state of emergency which was effective until April 14. But the state of emergency was extended until May 14 to further tackle the disease.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan