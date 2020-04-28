Armenia Police Chief holds video talk with EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief Arman Sargsyan had a video talk on April 27 with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the Police told Armenpress.

The EU Ambassador congratulated Arman Sargsyan on appointment as Police Chief of Armenia and highlighted the strategy of police reforms adopted recently by the Armenian government.

Mrs. Ambassador also talked about the key mission of Armenian doctors and police officers in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that she is impressed with their work.

Police Chief Arman Sargsyan thanked for the warm words and appreciation and stated that the police officers are fulfilling their main functions with an honor, such as preventing and revealing crimes, in line with the anti-coronavirus efforts. He touched upon the close cooperation between the Police and the EU.

Andrea Wiktorin wished success to the Police reforms and expressed readiness to assist.

In turn the Police Chief of Armenia also thanked for the productive cooperation.

The sides discussed also the future cooperation directions and issues of mutual interest.

