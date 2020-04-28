Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 6,411 over past day

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 6,411 over the past 24 hours reaching 93,558 in all regions of the country, TASS reports citing the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

“A total of 93,558 coronavirus cases (+7.4%) have been recorded in Russia’s 85 regions. Over the past day, 1,110 people have been discharged from hospitals, the total number of recoveries is 8,456. Seventy-two coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, with the death toll climbing to 867”, the crisis center said.

It noted that 2,609 new patients (40.7%) had no symptoms.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.