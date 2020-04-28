Statue of Mahatma Gandhi to be installed in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be installed in Yerevan, in particular in the territory of a park between Halabyan St. and Margaryan St..

The respective decision was approved today during the session of the Yerevan City Council with 43 votes in favor, 0 against and 2 abstentions.

The decision was approved based on the request of the foreign ministry of Armenia to the Yerevan Mayor.

The ministry requested to approve the installation of the statue of India’s spiritual leader, philosopher Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan on his 150th anniversary of birth.

Mahatma Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist, who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India's independence from British Rule. Gandhi's birthday, 2 October, is commemorated in India as Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday, and worldwide as the International Day of Nonviolence.

