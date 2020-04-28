Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

President of Artsakh chairs Cabinet meeting

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan chaired today the Government's meeting.

The agenda of the meeting included the report on the performance of the 2019 State Budget and a range of other issues, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President gave concrete instructions to the heads of concerned structures for proper implementation of the issues under discussion.





