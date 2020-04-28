Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Stepanakert, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the general foreign policy agenda of the two Armenian states, as well as security issues. They stressed the need to continue the joint and coordinated efforts to address the foreign policy and security challenges.