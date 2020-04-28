Armenia to reduce coronavirus-related restrictions in next 10 days – PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the State of Emergency Commandant in Armenia will start mitigating the current coronavirus-related restrictions across the country within the next 10 days if nothing extraordinary happens, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

“In the next 10 days we will start to reduce the restrictions if nothing extraordinary happens. All spheres of economic activity will open, but the healthcare ministry will set a logic of maintaining the safety rules for each sector”, the PM said.

He added that the restriction will remain into force only on the education sector.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Armenia’s government on March 16 declared a state of emergency which was effective until April 14. But the state of emergency was extended until May 14 to further tackle the disease.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan