Extraordinary session in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked in the Parliament of Armenia on April 28.

The agenda includes the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Law on the 2020 State Budget of Armenia, the Law on the Legal Regime of the State of Emergency, as well as the Law on Normative Legal Acts.

The lawmakers will also debate the package of bills on making amendments and changes to the Labor Code and the related bills.

