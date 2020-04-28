Yerevan City Council holds session: LIVE
YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of the Yerevan City Council has kicked off today.
27 issues are included in the agenda of the session.
Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 04.28-20:47 Head of Committee of International Relations of PARLACEN condemns Armenian Genocide
- 04.28-20:42 Construction of Iran-Armenia power transmission line will not be stopped
- 04.28-19:40 Armenian PM, Iranian President highlight int. and bilateral cooperation against coronavirus
- 04.28-18:31 Coronavirus spread rate nearly the same in recent days – Minister Torosyan
- 04.28-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-04-20
- 04.28-17:30 Asian Stocks - 28-04-20
- 04.28-16:56 COVID-19 updates: China confirmed just 6 new cases in past one day
- 04.28-16:41 Composer Vladilen Balyan to be bestowed with title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan
- 04.28-16:05 Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it at 5.0%
- 04.28-15:45 COVID-19: Dental clinics in Armenia can already resume operations
- 04.28-14:58 COVID-19: Iran reports 1,112 new cases in past 24 hours
- 04.28-13:54 WCIT 2019 Armenian team plans to hold its second massive technological conference in Moscow
- 04.28-13:38 IDBank: Retirees will receive their cards free of charge
- 04.28-13:20 Pashinyan urges to get used to living normal life under conditions of coronavirus
- 04.28-13:09 Armenia Police Chief holds video talk with EU Ambassador
- 04.28-13:06 Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 6,411 over past day
- 04.28-12:50 Statue of Mahatma Gandhi to be installed in Yerevan
- 04.28-12:25 President of Artsakh chairs Cabinet meeting
- 04.28-12:22 Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia
- 04.28-12:15 Armenia to reduce coronavirus-related restrictions in next 10 days – PM
- 04.28-11:12 Extraordinary session in Parliament – LIVE
- 04.28-11:05 Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,867
- 04.28-09:56 Road condition
- 04.28-09:53 COVID-19 latest updates: Confirmed cases in US surpass 1 million
