Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1,867

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. 59 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,867.

1 more patient has died, bringing the total number of deaths to 30. The patient who died was aged 67 and had accompanying chronic diseases.

The number of people who recovered from the virus has increased by 18. The total number of recoveries has reached 866.

The active cases are 971.

So far, 19,296 people have passed testing.



Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan