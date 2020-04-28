Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 April

Road condition

Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 28, as of 08:30, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will still remain closed.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration