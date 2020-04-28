LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1508.00, copper price stood at $5142.00, lead price stood at $1626.00, nickel price stood at $12144.00, tin price stood at $15042.00, zinc price stood at $1874.00, molybdenum price stood at $18850.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.