Leader of Latvian Lutheran Church pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Janis Vanags, the Archbishop of the Latvian Lutheran Church (Latvia's religious leader) has made an extensive statement, underlining that on Sunday in Latvian church they paid respects and prayed for the 105th Anniversary of the Memory of the Victims of the Armenian genocide.

ARMENPRESS reports he expressed his compassion towards the Armenians and condemns denial of the Armenian genocide. Thus, Jānis Vanags joined the religious leaders of Lithuania and Estonia in making a statement about the Armenian genocide and praying for the victims.

