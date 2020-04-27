Scope of assistance to be expanded; food security issues discussed at Government

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, another consultation was held in the Office of Government to discuss the Government’s anti-crisis policy aimed at curbing the coronavirus-driven pandemic’s adverse consequences.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prme Minister of Armenia, the meeting first summed up the results of the ongoing activities. Information was provided on the 11th and 12th programs. Work is underway to develop new targeted social assistance measures. Proposals were submitted on amending some activities in a bid to broaden the range of beneficiaries. The Prime Minister told those responsible to finalize and submit them to the government for approval.

Food security and sustainable agriculture development-related issues were next discussed, including the need for organizing high-quality wheat seed supplies for the fall sowing campaign and the goals and tools of possible assistance in this field.

A number of proposals and recommendations were voiced during the exchange of views that followed. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the state is interested in implementing such a program and developing such mechanisms as might change the grain processing culture in Armenia in addition to ensuring market self-sufficiency. The Premier suggested exchanging know-how with Artsakh and instructed to continue the development of the program.

The idea of implementing environmental programs with a social bias was discussed during the meeting, which implies providing assistance to needy households through tree planting initiatives. Issues related to the implementation circuit, multiplier effect and monitoring mechanisms were discussed in this context. The idea was approved, as a whole.

Stressing the importance of implementing such a program that implies an environmental and a social component, the Prime Minister noted that accountability of the program should be ensured through relevant monitoring tools. Nikol Pashinyan instructed to finalize the proposal based on the results of the discussion and submit it for approval.