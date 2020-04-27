Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-04-20

YEREVAN, 27 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 479.58 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.36 drams to 520.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.45 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.67 drams to 596.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 77.54 drams to 26457.21 drams. Silver price up by 6.20 drams to 236.14 drams. Platinum price down by 17.62 drams to 11764.59 drams.