COVID-19 updates: More than 888,000 recoveries globally

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 3 million 013 thousand 803, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 207,000.

888,339 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (987,322 confirmed cases). 55,415 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 229,422 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 23,521.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 197,675 cases. 26,644 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 162,100 cases and 22,856 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 157,946 cases and 5,984 deaths.

Germany is followed by the UK which reported 152,840 confirmed cases and 20,732 deaths.

Turkey confirmed 110,130 cases. The deaths comprise 2,805.

Iran as well surpassed China with the most confirmed cases, as 91,472 cases have been registered. 5,806 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

Russia also overtook China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirming 6,198 new cases in one day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 87,147. The deaths reached 794.

China confirmed a total of 82,830 cases. The death toll here is 4,633.

Brazil confirmed 63,100 cases, Canada – 46,895, Belgium – 46,687, the Netherlands – 38,245.

Georgia confirmed 496 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 11,244. The death toll has reached 10 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 10,349. 76 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 4,534 confirmed cases and 317 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 3,288 and that of the deaths is 22. Iraq confirmed 1,820 cases and 87 deaths. 710 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 24. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 43. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan